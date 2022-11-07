Barclays Trims Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Target Price to GBX 850

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 980 ($11.33) to GBX 850 ($9.83) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Tate & Lyle to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tate & Lyle to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 780 ($9.02) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 853.75 ($9.87).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 708.60 ($8.19) on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 624.40 ($7.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 814.90 ($9.42). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 701.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 748.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91. The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,763.33.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.