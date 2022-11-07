Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $487.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,212. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.67.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

