Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.21 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

Shares of GE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.39. 193,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,495. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

