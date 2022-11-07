Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $7.80 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.15. The stock had a trading volume of 165,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,252. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

