Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,681 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,739,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $906,515,000 after purchasing an additional 920,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 147,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,253. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

