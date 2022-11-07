Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 1,924 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.36.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.38 on Monday, reaching $289.41. The company had a trading volume of 90,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

