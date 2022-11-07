Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Down 3.3 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.77. 150,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.