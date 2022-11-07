Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Up 15%

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 43,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 35,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies Stock Up 45.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$23.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.