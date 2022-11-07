Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

BTEGF stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.