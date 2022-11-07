Bend DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $305,418.00 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $55.14 million and $305,418.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

