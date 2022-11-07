Berenberg Bank Cuts Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target to €95.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($95.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($95.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 7.0 %

OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 94,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,840. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.