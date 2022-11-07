Berenberg Bank Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Hold

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $210.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.97 and a 200-day moving average of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

