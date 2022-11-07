Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Helios Towers (LON:HTWS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.43) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 175 ($2.02) to GBX 144 ($1.66) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Helios Towers stock opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.23. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -8.88. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.95 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 176.80 ($2.04).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

