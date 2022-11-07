Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($8.67) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.78% from the company’s previous close.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.42) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 735.33 ($8.50).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 436.60 ($5.05) on Friday. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 499.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 487.95.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.