Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

Shares of BLI stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $148.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 24.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

