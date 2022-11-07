BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BigCommerce traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 22,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,272,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105,763 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after buying an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 181,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 324,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 165,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $640.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.