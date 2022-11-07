BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BigCommerce traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 22,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,272,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Down 5.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105,763 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after buying an additional 1,156,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 181,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 324,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 165,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $640.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

