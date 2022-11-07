Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Reaches $22.56 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $22.56 billion and approximately $8.58 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00594593 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,423.17 or 0.30971361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,544,178,442 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

