BinaryX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.69 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $401.49 million and $8.69 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for $144.39 or 0.00693458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00602099 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.49 or 0.31362365 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,167,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,780,528 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.