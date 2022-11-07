BioCardia (BCDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 126.57% and a negative net margin of 619.91%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioCardia Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of BCDA stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $32.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.14.
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
