BioCardia (BCDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 126.57% and a negative net margin of 619.91%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCDA stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $32.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

