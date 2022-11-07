Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.