Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading

