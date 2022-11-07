BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 64.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 24.4 %

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 14,399 shares of company stock worth $325,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.