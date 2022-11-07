Bitcoin Cash Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $367.24 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $117.75 or 0.00568120 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00229072 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00067441 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,222,269 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
