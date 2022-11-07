Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $17.86 or 0.00085647 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $312.74 million and $4.97 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00248024 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00067187 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

