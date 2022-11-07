Bitcoin SV Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $47.87 or 0.00230016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $919.99 million and approximately $67.01 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,811.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00570721 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00068615 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,218,333 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
