BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Up 8.4%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 553,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,500,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BlackBerry by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

