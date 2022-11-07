BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 140 ($1.62) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.54) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.62) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 210.83 ($2.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

