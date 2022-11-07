Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,798,755.74 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,706,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $255.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.95.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Block by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.