Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,766. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

