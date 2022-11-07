Blue Fin Capital Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
