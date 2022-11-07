Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of OWL stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.16. 6,739,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $3,435,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,213,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,413,167.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,661,200 shares of company stock valued at $20,868,579. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

