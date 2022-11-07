Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Raised to $9.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

OWL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $10.40 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -260.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $3,435,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,213,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,413,167.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,661,200 shares of company stock valued at $20,868,579. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

