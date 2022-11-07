BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 45.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of BXC opened at $63.25 on Monday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. The company has a market cap of $571.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

