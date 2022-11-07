BMO Capital Markets Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $90.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.03 on Monday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

