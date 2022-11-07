BMO Capital Markets Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $90.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.
Ameren Price Performance
NYSE:AEE opened at $81.03 on Monday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ameren
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
