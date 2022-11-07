BMO Capital Markets Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $76.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MBUU opened at $53.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.60. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.