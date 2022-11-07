BMO Capital Markets Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $76.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of MBUU opened at $53.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.60. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
