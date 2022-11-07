BMO Capital Markets Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $33.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.