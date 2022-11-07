BNB (BNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $341.10 or 0.01624579 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,976,552 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,976,782.8318761 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 352.11287524 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1134 active market(s) with $1,164,839,306.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

