BNB (BNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $341.10 or 0.01624579 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,976,552 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
