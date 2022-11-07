Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $109.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.64. 13,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $92.14. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $110.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after buying an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,090,000 after buying an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

