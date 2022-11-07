Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.03 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.57. 14,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

