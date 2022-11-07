Boxwood Ventures Inc. Purchases 2,351 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.9% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 139,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 18,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 303,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,416,434. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

