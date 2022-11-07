Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

BFH stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. Bread Financial has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.23%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

