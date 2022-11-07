Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.34 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 67,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,907.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 39,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 236,439 shares of company stock valued at $331,414. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

See Also

