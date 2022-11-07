Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 100,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $559,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,467,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,778.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $13,638.40.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $108,526.47.

Brightcove Price Performance

BCOV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 428,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,581. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.24 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.