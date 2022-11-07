Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Douglas N. Comings Sells 500 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $15,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,189.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EAT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,462. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brinker International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 551.3% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

