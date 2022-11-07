Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $76.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $78.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

