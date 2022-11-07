British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance

LON BSV traded up GBX 77.72 ($0.90) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 78.50 ($0.91). The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,702. British Smaller Companies VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.50 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of £146.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.87.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

