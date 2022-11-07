Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT at $71.33

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,436 shares of company stock worth $1,394,742. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after buying an additional 232,211 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $12,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 114.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 140,933 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $5,201,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,232,000 after purchasing an additional 88,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.