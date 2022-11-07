Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price at $6.60

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 106.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Skillz by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skillz by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Skillz by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Shares of SKLZ opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. Skillz has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

