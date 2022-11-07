Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $31.11. 8,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,706. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $16,145,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 515,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

