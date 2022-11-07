Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-$2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29.

Bruker Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. 954,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $87.22.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.94 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bruker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.75.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 24.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bruker by 357.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Bruker by 6.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.