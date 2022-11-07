BTIG Research Cuts Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $45.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Essent Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ESNT opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

